Tiger T618 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T618 (with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T618
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tiger
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 253K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|69359
|81885
|GPU
|48246
|48510
|Memory
|64278
|64789
|UX
|69749
|71783
|Total score
|253278
|268310
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T618 +6%
398
374
Multi-Core Score
1349
Snapdragon 680 +16%
1568
|Image compression
|89.9 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|24 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|454.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T618 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6225
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
