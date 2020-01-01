Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Kirin 990 (5G): benchmarks and specs

HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)

HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 6, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2860 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2360 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1950 MHz.

CPU Performance
76
Gaming Performance
79
Battery life
75
NanoReview Score
77

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
503438

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Kirin 990 (5G)AnTuTu v8
1. Huawei P40 Pro Plus537774
2. Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus512542
3. Huawei Honor 30 Pro490116
4. Huawei P40488033
5. Huawei P40 Pro487053
6. Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro480689
7. Huawei Mate Xs464697

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Kirin 990 (5G) SoC with Mali G76 MP16 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L2 cache 512 KB
Process 7 nanometers
Transistor count 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 700 MHz
Cores 16
FLOPS 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced October 2019
Class Flagship
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

