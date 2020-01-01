HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 6, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2860 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2360 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1950 MHz.
CPU Performance
76
Gaming Performance
79
Battery life
75
NanoReview Score
77
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|Cores
|16
|FLOPS
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site