HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 6, 2019, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2860 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2360 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1950 MHz.