Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 8, 2018, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700-750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|FLOPS
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site