Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 8, 2018, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.

CPU Performance
31
Gaming Performance
26
Battery life
66
NanoReview Score
39

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177622

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 670 SoC with Adreno 615 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 256 KB
Process 10 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 615
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700-750 MHz
Number of ALUs 128
FLOPS 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2018
Class Mid range
Model number SDM670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

