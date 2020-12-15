Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 678: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 678

Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 11-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.

CPU Performance
35
Gaming Performance
31
Battery life
67
NanoReview Score
42

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
212092

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 678 SoC with Adreno 612 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 16 KB
L2 cache 256 KB
Process 11 nanometers
TDP 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 800 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 96
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020
Class Mid range
Model number SDM678

Comparison with competitors

Comments

