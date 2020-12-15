Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 15, 2020, and is manufactured using a 11-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1383
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
212092
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|256 KB
|Process
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|96
|FLOPS
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM678