We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 269K vs 227K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 678

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
227511
Snapdragon 678 +19%
269629
CPU - 100202
GPU - 42901
Memory - 50539
UX - 75721
Total score 227511 269629
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 102.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.8 words/s
Machine learning - 23.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 527.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 482

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 41 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 24 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 14 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 612
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 845 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced October 2021 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 SM6150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
