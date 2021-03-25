Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 25, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) at 2400 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1900 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
502624
|CPU
|161413
|GPU
|164393
|Memory
|85627
|UX
|114231
|Total score
|502624
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
794
Multi-Core Score
2867
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 780G SoC with Adreno 642 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site