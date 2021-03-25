Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 780G: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 25, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) at 2400 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
65
Gaming Performance
60
Battery life
98
NanoReview Score
70

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
502624
CPU 161413
GPU 164393
Memory 85627
UX 114231
Total score 502624

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
794
Multi-Core Score
2867

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 780GAnTuTu v8
1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G527516

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 780G SoC with Adreno 642 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
L2 cache 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 384
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021
Class Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

