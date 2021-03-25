Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 25, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) at 2400 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1900 MHz.