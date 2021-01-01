Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 778G

Snapdragon 780G
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 780G
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 161413 -
GPU 164393 -
Memory 85627 -
UX 114231 -
Total score 501524 -

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7350-AB SM7325
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

