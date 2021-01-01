Snapdragon 780G vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|-
|GPU
|164393
|-
|Memory
|85627
|-
|UX
|114231
|-
|Total score
|501524
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
802
Multi-Core Score
2872
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7350-AB
|SM7325
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
