Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on July 8, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) at 3100 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77) at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.