Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on July 8, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) at 3100 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77) at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
88
Gaming Performance
99
Battery life
82
NanoReview Score
91
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3583
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
648135
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 865 Plus
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
|626796
|2. Asus ROG Phone 3
|622640
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|645 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|July 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
