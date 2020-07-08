Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 865 Plus: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on July 8, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) at 3100 MHz, 3 cores Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77) at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
88
Gaming Performance
99
Battery life
82
NanoReview Score
91

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3583
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
648135

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 865 PlusAnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2626796
2. Asus ROG Phone 3622640

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with Adreno 650 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 645 MHz
Number of ALUs 512
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced July 2020
Class Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish