Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|17849
|GPU
|-
|236287
|Memory
|-
|98253
|UX
|-
|99657
|Total score
|-
|615331
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +13%
1041
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +7%
3534
3302
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|104 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|645 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1365 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|July 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
