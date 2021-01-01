Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 865 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 17849
GPU - 236287
Memory - 98253
UX - 99657
Total score - 615331

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 104 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[High]
Device - Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 865 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 650
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 645 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 512
FLOPS - 1365 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 July 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC SM8250-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 865 Plus and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
