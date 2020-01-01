Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 8890: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 8890

Samsung Exynos 8890 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 12, 2015, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Mongoose at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz.

CPU Performance
34
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
44
NanoReview Score
40

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
160519
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 8890AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge160700
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE-
3. Samsung Galaxy S7-
4. Meizu Pro 6 Plus-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 8890 SoC with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB
L2 cache 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12
Architecture Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Cores 12
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 4.2

Info

Announced November 2015
Class Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site

