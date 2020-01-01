Samsung Exynos 8890
Samsung Exynos 8890 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 12, 2015, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Mongoose at 2600 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2300 MHz.
CPU Performance
34
Gaming Performance
н/д
Battery life
44
NanoReview Score
40
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
160519
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 8890
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
|160700
|2. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE
|-
|3. Samsung Galaxy S7
|-
|4. Meizu Pro 6 Plus
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Architecture
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Cores
|12
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
Comparison with competitors
