Unisoc Tiger T700

Unisoc Tiger T700 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 26, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 1800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
27
Gaming Performance
15
Battery life
59
NanoReview Score
32

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc Tiger T700
188960
CPU 67597
GPU 36709
Memory 37643
UX 44936
Total score 188960

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
351
Multi-Core Score
1314

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Tiger T700AnTuTu v8
1. Motorola Moto G20145676

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Tiger T700 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 4
5G support No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced March 2021
Class Low end

Comments

