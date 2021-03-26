Unisoc Tiger T700
Unisoc Tiger T700 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 26, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 1800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
27
Gaming Performance
15
Battery life
59
NanoReview Score
32
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
Unisoc Tiger T700
188960
|CPU
|67597
|GPU
|36709
|Memory
|37643
|UX
|44936
|Total score
|188960
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
351
Multi-Core Score
1314
Smartphones
|Phones with Tiger T700
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Motorola Moto G20
|145676
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Tiger T700 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|32
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|Class
|Low end