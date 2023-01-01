Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1820 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 212K
- Announced 7-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67346
|80369
|GPU
|42604
|49250
|Memory
|41424
|63380
|UX
|60353
|76547
|Total score
|212025
|271775
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
354
Snapdragon 680 +6%
377
Multi-Core Score
1299
Snapdragon 680 +20%
1559
|Image compression
|83.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.85 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|23.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|18.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.37 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|421.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|441
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1820 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|54.4 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM6225
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
