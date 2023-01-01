Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

Tiger T700 vs Snapdragon 680

Tiger T700
VS
Snapdragon 680
Tiger T700
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T700 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1820 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 271K vs 212K
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T700
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T700
212025
Snapdragon 680 +28%
271775
CPU 67346 80369
GPU 42604 49250
Memory 41424 63380
UX 60353 76547
Total score 212025 271775
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T700
1299
Snapdragon 680 +20%
1559
Image compression 83.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.85 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.9 words/s -
Machine learning 18.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.6 images/s -
HTML 5 1.37 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 421.8 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 441

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1820 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS 54.4 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 October 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM6225
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (14.3%)
72 (85.7%)
Total votes: 84

Related Comparisons

1. Tiger T700 and Snapdragon 665
2. Tiger T700 and Helio G85
3. Tiger T700 and Helio G35
4. Snapdragon 680 and Helio G99
5. Snapdragon 680 and Helio G96
6. Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 685
7. Snapdragon 680 and Helio G88
8. Snapdragon 680 and Helio G85
9. Snapdragon 680 and Helio G80
10. Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 700
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Tiger T700, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский