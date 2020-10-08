AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +18%
604
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +9%
4390
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +26%
1667
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +8%
7916
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|299 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
