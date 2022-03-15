AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
Ryzen 5 5600X +1%
1549
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +21%
14280
11847
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8606
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Vermeer
|Model number
|Vermeer
|-
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
