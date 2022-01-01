Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 5600X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
1536
Ryzen 5 5600
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +7%
11787
Ryzen 5 5600
11005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +4%
3343
Ryzen 5 5600
3208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +2%
21951
Ryzen 5 5600
21559
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +8%
1651
Ryzen 5 5600
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +16%
8872
Ryzen 5 5600
7674
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 5 5600X?
