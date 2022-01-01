AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
74
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
1536
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +7%
11787
11005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +4%
3343
3208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +2%
21951
21559
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +8%
1651
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600X +16%
8872
7674
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
