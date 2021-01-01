Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 11600K against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4322
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3325
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22143
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1544
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6158
Ryzen 5 5600X +27%
7816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-11600K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|39x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|48K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
