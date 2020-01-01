AMD Ryzen 7 2700 vs Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Ryzen 5 2600X +5%
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +12%
3395
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2181
Ryzen 5 2600X +9%
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +12%
15502
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
Ryzen 5 2600X +10%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 2700 +11%
6354
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 19, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|299 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen+
|Zen+
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|4.8 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|43.71 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
