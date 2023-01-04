AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3151
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22703
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.75 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
