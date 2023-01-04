Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7735HS or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 6800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7735HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 7735HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.75 GHz 4.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
Socket FP7 FP7
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35 W
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 7735HS
2. Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 7 7735HS
3. Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 7735HS
4. Core i7 12700H vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
5. Core i5 12500H vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
6. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
7. Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
8. Core i7 1260P vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
9. Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
10. Ryzen 7 7840HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Ryzen 7 7735HS?
EnglishРусский