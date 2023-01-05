AMD Ryzen 7 7736U vs Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 27 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7736U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 6800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +3%
1535
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +23%
12766
10407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3207
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1511
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7736U +20%
9138
7639
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|27 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP7
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|12
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 7736U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
