AMD Ryzen 7 6800U vs Ryzen 5 7640U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 7640U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1869 vs 1516 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Ryzen 5 7640U +18%
1766
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10525
Ryzen 5 7640U +19%
12567
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3245
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20822
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1529
Ryzen 5 7640U +23%
1878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7663
Ryzen 5 7640U +16%
8897
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|FP8
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|15-30 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|12
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
