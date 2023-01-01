Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 5 7640U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 7640U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640U and 6800U​
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1869 vs 1516 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 6800U​
10525
Ryzen 5 7640U +19%
12567
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ and Ryzen 5 7640U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 May 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 4 nm
Socket FP7 FP8
TDP 15-28 W (configurable) 15-30 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 12 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640U
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page AMD Ryzen 5 7640U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

