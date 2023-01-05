AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​ VS AMD Ryzen 7 7730U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 6800U​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 7730U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 7 6800U​

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 5, 2023 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 680M

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 27x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors 10.7 billions - Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm Socket FP6 FP7 TDP 15 W 15-28 W (configurable) Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 128 768 TMUs 8 48 ROPs 4 32 Execution Units 2 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 7 7730U 0.54 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 6800U​ 3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No