Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 7 6800U​: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 7 6800U​. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800U​ and 7730U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 7 6800U​

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 5, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP7
TDP 15 W 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 8 48
ROPs 4 32
Execution Units 2 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800U​
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1365U and Ryzen 7 7730U
2. Ryzen 5 7530U and Ryzen 7 7730U
3. Apple M1 and Ryzen 7 6800U​
4. Apple M2 and Ryzen 7 6800U​
5. Core i7 1260P and Ryzen 7 6800U​
6. Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 7 6800U​
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 7 7730U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский