AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​

Ryzen 7 6800U​ - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2700 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics AMD Radeon 680M.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800U​ are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1405
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12140

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Rembrandt
Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 6 nm
TDP 15-28 W
Max. temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 32
Execution Units 12
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Max. Memory Channels 4

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

