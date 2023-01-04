Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7940HS or Ryzen 7 7735HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 7735HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and 7940HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 6 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.75 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1889 vs 1681 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +19%
18139
Ryzen 7 7735HS
15306
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +43%
15666
Ryzen 7 7735HS
10936
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 4.75 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 25 billions -
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
Socket FP8 FP7
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 12 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

