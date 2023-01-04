Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7940HS or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 7940HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1903 vs 1524 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +42%
18352
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +90%
15887
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8359
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 4.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 25 billions -
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
Socket FP8 FP6
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 3000 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 9 7940HS?
