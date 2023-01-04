AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1903 vs 1524 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +15%
1716
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +42%
18352
12920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3215
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +24%
1911
1537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7940HS +90%
15887
8359
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|25 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|FP8
|FP6
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|3000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
