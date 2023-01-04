AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS vs Ryzen 9 5900HX VS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 9 5900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900HX and 7940HS Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Newer - released 2-years later

Newer - released 2-years later Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM

Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1903 vs 1524 points

25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1903 vs 1524 points 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Unlocked multiplier

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 9 5900HX

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 4, 2023 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 4 (Phoenix) Zen 3 (Cezanne) Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 4.0 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 40x 33x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Transistors 25 billions - Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm Socket FP8 FP6 TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable) Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 3000 MHz 2100 MHz Shading Units 768 512 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 12 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 7940HS 8.12 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5900HX n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 256 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16