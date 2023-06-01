Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
69
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1667
Ryzen 9 7940HS +2%
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15056
Ryzen 9 7940HS +1%
15215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +6%
1993
1879
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14873
Ryzen 9 7940HS +5%
15552
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|40x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|67 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1344 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Shading Units
|4864
|768
|TMUs
|304
|48
|ROPs
|152
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|70 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
