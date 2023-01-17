Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 9 7945HX: what's better?

Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Apple M2 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
Apple M2 Pro
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
1676
Ryzen 9 7945HX +16%
1951
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
15056
Ryzen 9 7945HX +129%
34489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
2013
Ryzen 9 7945HX +5%
2117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
15059
Ryzen 9 7945HX +31%
19759
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 8 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 16
Total Threads 12 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 40 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FL1
TDP 30 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 2432 128
TMUs 152 8
ROPs 76 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 35 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX or Apple M2 Pro?
