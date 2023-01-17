Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1676
Ryzen 9 7945HX +16%
1951
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15056
Ryzen 9 7945HX +129%
34489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2013
Ryzen 9 7945HX +5%
2117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15059
Ryzen 9 7945HX +31%
19759
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|16
|Total Threads
|12
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|30 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|128
|TMUs
|152
|8
|ROPs
|76
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
