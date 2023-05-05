Apple M2 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
90
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Around 752.32 GB/s (1578%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +4%
1681
1610
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +5%
27180
25814
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3457
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +8%
1963
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +51%
27743
18389
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 5, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|134 billions
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|60 W
|105 W
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
|- DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|192 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
