We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Around 752.32 GB/s (1578%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Unlocked multiplier

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +4%
1681
Ryzen 9 5950X
1610
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +5%
27180
Ryzen 9 5950X
25814
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +8%
1963
Ryzen 9 5950X
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +51%
27743
Ryzen 9 5950X
18389
General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 5, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 24 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 34x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 134 billions 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 105 W
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) -

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR4-3200
Memory Size 192 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Apple M2 Ultra?
