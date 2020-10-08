AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Ryzen 9 5950X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
651
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10249
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17736
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
