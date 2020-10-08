Home > Ryzen 9 5950X: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Ryzen 9 5950X - desktop processor produced by AMD for socket AM4 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 64 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
651
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
10249
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17736

Specifications

Ryzen 9 5950X technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released October 8, 2020
Launch price 799 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Zen 3
Socket AM4
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 32
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

