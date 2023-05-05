Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Ultra or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 595.2 GB/s (291%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 12 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +2%
1698
M2 Pro
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +82%
27348
M2 Pro
15011
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M2 Pro
4186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M2 Pro
26582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
1986
M2 Pro +1%
2007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +87%
28016
M2 Pro
14996
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Ultra and M2 Pro

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released May 5, 2023 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename Apple M2 Apple M2
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 12
Total Threads 24 12
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 134 billions 40 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 30 W
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 2432
TMUs - 152
ROPs - 76
TGP - 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 192 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version - 4.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or M2 Ultra?
