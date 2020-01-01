Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Ryzen 5 3400G +67%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +6%
2544
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6942
Ryzen 5 3400G +37%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +10%
1087
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3673
Ryzen 5 3400G +7%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|122 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
