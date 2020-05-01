Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 10500 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3349
3456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10500 +4%
2746
2648
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13202
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +25%
16486
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1103
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +11%
1225
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5901
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +14%
6732
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|192 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10500
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
