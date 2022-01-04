Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 1235U

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1235U
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 1235U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1470 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +13%
1670
Core i5 1235U
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +159%
10513
Core i5 1235U
4066
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-12500H i5-1235U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i7 11800H
3. Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i5 11400H
4. Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel Core i5 11500H
6. Intel Core i5 1235U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
8. Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​
9. Intel Core i5 1235U and Intel Core i5 1240P
10. Intel Core i5 1235U and Intel Core i7 1255U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1235U or i5 12500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский