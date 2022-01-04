Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1470 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +13%
1670
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +159%
10513
4066
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i5-1235U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1