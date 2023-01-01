Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.55 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +10%
1701
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +40%
13330
9536
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +3%
1627
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +36%
10242
7529
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.55 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
