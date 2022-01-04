Home > Core i5 12500H: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 12500H

Core i5 12500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 12500H in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10075

Specifications

Core i5 12500H technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H
Model number i5-12500H
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640
TMUs 40
ROPs 20
Execution Units 80
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28

