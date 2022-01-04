Intel Core i5 12500H
Core i5 12500H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 12 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU).
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10075
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|TMUs
|40
|ROPs
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28