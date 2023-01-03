Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500H or Core i5 1335U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 13500H vs i5 1335U

Intel Core i5 13500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i5 13500H
Intel Core i5 1335U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 13500H with 12-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1335U and 13500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
  • Has 6144 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +91%
14100
Core i5 1335U
7398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +42%
24305
Core i5 1335U
17082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500H +47%
11103
Core i5 1335U
7563
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500H and i5 1335U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-13500H i5-1335U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 2
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.9 GHz 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 10
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 95 W 55 W
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500H official page Intel Core i5 1335U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1335U or i5 13500H?
