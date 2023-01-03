Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1355U or Core i5 1335U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1355U vs i5 1335U

Intel Core i7 1355U
VS
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i7 1355U
Intel Core i5 1335U

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1335U and 1355U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +19%
8806
Core i5 1335U
7396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +14%
8454
Core i5 1335U
7401
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and i5 1335U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1355U i5-1335U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 2
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page Intel Core i5 1335U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1335U or i7 1355U?
