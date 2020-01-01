Intel Core i5 6600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 6600K with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 5.64 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +12%
389
347
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1558
Ryzen 5 1600 +65%
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +13%
2321
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6202
Ryzen 5 1600 +98%
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 6600K +20%
1137
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3741
Ryzen 5 1600 +39%
5186
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 5, 2015
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|243 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-6600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
