Intel Core i3 1215U

Core i3 1215U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1200 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 10 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU).

Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i3 1215U in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3809

Specifications

Core i3 1215U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 23, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U
Model number i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 12
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 15-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz
Shading Units 512
TMUs 32
ROPs 16
Execution Units 64
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.21 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

