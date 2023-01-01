Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
Intel Core i3 1215U
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1572 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +42%
1593
Ryzen 5 7520U
1124
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +27%
5846
Ryzen 5 7520U
4591
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +48%
1583
Ryzen 5 7520U
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +51%
6040
Ryzen 5 7520U
4002
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake -
Model number i3-1215U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 28x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 16 4
Execution Units 64 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 1215U and i5 1135G7
2. Intel Core i3 1215U and i3 1115G4
3. Intel Core i3 1215U and i3 1125G4
4. Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
5. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
6. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 5700U
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1235U
8. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 5 5625U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Intel Core i5 1335U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Intel Core i3 1215U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский