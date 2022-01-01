Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11390H or Ryzen 7 5800U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11390H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Intel Core i7 11390H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
Intel Core i7 11390H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.9-3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 11390H with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 11390H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11390H +13%
1601
Ryzen 7 5800U
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H
6347
Ryzen 7 5800U +28%
8128
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H
11075
Ryzen 7 5800U +72%
19048
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11390H
4443
Ryzen 7 5800U +44%
6406
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11390H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released June 21, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake-H35 Cezanne
Model number i7-11390H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.9-3.4 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29-34x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 28-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11390H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11390H and Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. Intel Core i7 11390H and Intel Core i7 1185G7
3. Intel Core i7 11390H and Intel Core i7 11800H
4. Intel Core i7 11390H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
5. Intel Core i7 11390H and Intel Core i7 11370H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Intel Core i9 10900K
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Intel Core i7 1165G7
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Intel Core i7 1185G7
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Apple M1 Pro

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Intel Core i7 11390H?
EnglishРусский