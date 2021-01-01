Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 1135G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1310 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +14%
575
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +11%
2184
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +9%
2968
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +14%
11346
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +15%
1487
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +11%
4795
4313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
