Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U VS Intel Core i5 1135G7 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7520U and 1135G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 1063 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later

Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 2, 2020 September 22, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake - Model number i5-1135G7 - Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon 610M

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz Total Total Cores 4 4 Total Threads 8 8 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-24x 28x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm Socket BGA-1449 FP6 TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon 610M GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 640 128 TMUs 40 8 ROPs 20 4 Execution Units 80 2 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 7520U 0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 LPDDR5-5500 Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 4