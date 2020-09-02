Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i7 1065G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +29%
585
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +44%
2254
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +12%
2849
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +13%
10385
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +37%
1644
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +45%
5906
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
