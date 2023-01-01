Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 1340P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz i5 1340P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
1739
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7480
Core i5 1340P +56%
11635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3354
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1620
Core i5 1340P +3%
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6909
Core i5 1340P +40%
9663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1255U
|i5-1340P
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|Intel Core i5 1340P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
