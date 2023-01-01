Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1255U or Core i5 1340P: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 1340P

Intel Core i7 1255U
VS
Intel Core i5 1340P
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i5 1340P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1255U with 10-cores against the 1.9 GHz i5 1340P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1340P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1340P and 1255U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1340P
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1255U +10%
1739
Core i5 1340P
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
7480
Core i5 1340P +56%
11635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1255U
6909
Core i5 1340P +40%
9663
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1255U and i5 1340P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1255U i5-1340P
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 19x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1340P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page Intel Core i5 1340P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

