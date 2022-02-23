Home > Core i7 1255U: performance and specs

Intel Core i7 1255U

Core i7 1255U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6432

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released February 23, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1255U
Socket BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 96
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1255U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

