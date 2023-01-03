Intel Core i7 1355U vs i7 1255U
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1763
1768
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +18%
8806
7493
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3391
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +5%
1721
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U +22%
8454
6958
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|i7-1255U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
