Intel Core i7 1260P vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1641
Core i5 12500H +5%
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8540
Core i5 12500H +73%
14751
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1624
Core i5 12500H +3%
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8666
Core i5 12500H +21%
10513
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2