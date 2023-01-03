Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 1355U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1355U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
Integrated Graphics
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
- Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1711 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +6%
1858
1747
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +84%
16290
8875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +11%
1887
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +58%
13247
8390
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13700H
|i7-1355U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|2
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700H official page
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
