Intel Core i7 13700H vs i7 1355U

Intel Core i7 13700H
VS
Intel Core i7 1355U
Intel Core i7 13700H
Intel Core i7 1355U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700H with 14-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1355U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1355U and 13700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700H
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1890 vs 1711 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +84%
16290
Core i7 1355U
8875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700H +11%
1887
Core i7 1355U
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13700H +58%
13247
Core i7 1355U
8390
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 13700H and i7 1355U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-13700H i7-1355U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 2
P-Threads 12 4
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 10
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 17x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W 55 W
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 13700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 13700H official page Intel Core i7 1355U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

