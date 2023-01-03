Intel Core i7 1355U
- Cores: 10
- L3 cache: 12MB (shared)
- TDP: 12-15 W (max. boost up to 55 W)
- Transistor size: 10 nm
Core i7 1355U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1744 that has 10 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU).
Please note that the tests on the i7 1355U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1749
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8645
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8391
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|P-Threads
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.69 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20