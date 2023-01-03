Intel Core i7 13620H vs i5 13500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13620H with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 13500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13620H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13620H
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500H
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +1%
1813
1788
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 13620H +15%
15977
13908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13620H +1%
1730
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10459
Core i5 13500H +13%
11788
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-13620H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|8
|E-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|32
|40
|ROPs
|16
|20
|Execution Units
|64
|80
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13620H official page
|Intel Core i5 13500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1